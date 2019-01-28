Wrestling star’s praise for Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp after ‘Mr Socko’ celebration

WWE wrestling star Mick Foley has thanked Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp for his goal celebration against Norwich City on Saturday.

After bagging the equaliser from the penalty spot in a 2-2 draw at Carrow Road, Sharp pulled out a sock puppet made famous by Foley’s character Mankind.

Wrestling fans will remember the prop known as ‘Mr Socko’ being used as part of Foley’s finishing move the ‘Mandible Claw’ in which he would stuff his covered hand into his opponent’s mouth.

Sharp, 32, has netted 19 goals in 29 appearances so far this season.

Last season, Wycombe Wanderers forward Adebayo Akinfenwa performed the People’s Elbow, the signature finisher of Hollywood superstar The Rock, on team-mate Luke O’Nien.