The result didn’t go their way, but it is still a day that lives long in the memory of every Sheffield United fan who was there to witness it.
April 13, 2014 and an FA Cup semi-final classic, which finished 5-3 to Hull – and resulted in a spontaneous round of applause from the Blades fans who were rightly proud of their side’s efforts under the Wembley arch, nine years ago today.
But what happened to United’s players from that day? Let’s have a look ...
1. LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 13: Jamie Murphy of Sheffield United looks dejected after defeat in the FA Cup with Budweiser semi-final match between Hull City and Sheffield United at Wembley Stadium on April 13, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Despair for United's Jamie Murphy at the final whistle (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images) Photo: Laurence Griffiths
2. Mark Howard
Still holds the record for consecutive clean sheets for the Blades, with eight. Was released when Chris Wilder joined the Blades, and went onto play for Bolton and Blackpool. Later spent time on loan at Salford City and is now at Wrexham Photo: MARTYN HARRISON
3. John Brayford
Became a cult hero at Bramall Lane for his performances this season on loan from Cardiff, and later made the move permanent for around £1.5m. But a serious knee injury derailed his progress and he left United when his contract was torn up by mutual consent, joining Burton - where he remains to this day Photo: SPO
4. Neill Collins
Spent five years at Bramall Lane and made over 200 appearances before cancelling his contract by mutual consent in 2016 to join Tampa Bay Rowdies. Is now the head coach of the USL Championship side Photo: MARTYN HARRISON