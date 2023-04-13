News you can trust since 1887
World-record holder, coach, Wrexham - What happened to Sheffield United's side from Hull FA Cup semi, gallery

The result didn’t go their way, but it is still a day that lives long in the memory of every Sheffield United fan who was there to witness it.

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 13th Apr 2023, 16:29 BST

April 13, 2014 and an FA Cup semi-final classic, which finished 5-3 to Hull – and resulted in a spontaneous round of applause from the Blades fans who were rightly proud of their side’s efforts under the Wembley arch, nine years ago today.

But what happened to United’s players from that day? Let’s have a look ...

Despair for United's Jamie Murphy at the final whistle (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Still holds the record for consecutive clean sheets for the Blades, with eight. Was released when Chris Wilder joined the Blades, and went onto play for Bolton and Blackpool. Later spent time on loan at Salford City and is now at Wrexham

Became a cult hero at Bramall Lane for his performances this season on loan from Cardiff, and later made the move permanent for around £1.5m. But a serious knee injury derailed his progress and he left United when his contract was torn up by mutual consent, joining Burton - where he remains to this day

Spent five years at Bramall Lane and made over 200 appearances before cancelling his contract by mutual consent in 2016 to join Tampa Bay Rowdies. Is now the head coach of the USL Championship side

