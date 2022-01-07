Wolves vs Sheffield United: TV details, odds, head-to-head, FA Cup fourth round draw and more
Sheffield United are set to finally return to action after a 20-day lay off when they take on Wolves in the FA Cup on Sunday.
The third round clash will be just the third match the Blades have played since the beginning of December after the latest wave of coronavirus cases in the UK saw their festive calendar wiped out, with three consecutive games called off.
Paul Heckingbottom’s side are still on a four-game winning streak, however, having beaten Championship leaders Fulham 1-0 last time out to continue their best run of form since before the pandemic hit the country in March 2020.
Read More
Wolves, who come into the tie off the back of an impressive 1-0 win away to Manchester United on Monday, are expected to name a strong side and have been bolstered by the return of several loan players.
Here’s everything you need to know about the match, which will see the winners bank £82,000 in prize money.
Form (last five)
Wolves – W-D-W-L-L
Sheffield United – W-W-W-W-D
Head-to-head record (last 10)
Wolves – Six
Draw – Two
Sheffield United – Two
Who is the match referee?
Dean Whitestone will take charge of the clash and will be assisted by Peter Kirkup and Akil Howson.
Paul Tierney is the fourth official, while Robert Jones is in charge of VAR with Mark Scholes assisting him.
What time does Wolves vs Sheffield United kick off?
Wolves vs Sheffield United kicks off at 2pm on Sunday. The tie will be played at Molineux.
Is Wolves vs Sheffield United on TV?
Wolves vs Sheffield United has not been chosen for TV coverage in the UK.
How can I stay up to date with the match?
The Star’s Blades correspondents James Shield and Danny Hall will be at the match and providing live updates, analysis and post-match reaction.
You can follow them both on Twitter – @JamesShield1 and @dannyhall04.
What are the betting odds for Wolves vs Sheffield United?
Sky Bet are offering the following odds on the game (as of Friday):
Wolves – 8/13
Draw – 11/4
Sheffield United – 17/4
When is the FA Cup fourth round draw?
The FA Cup fourth round draw will be made live on ITV on Sunday at around 4.05pm following the tie between West Ham United and Leeds United.
When will the FA Cup fourth round take place?
The fourth round will take place between Friday 4 and Monday 7 February, with winning clubs at that stage picking up £90,000 from the competition prize fund.