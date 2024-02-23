News you can trust since 1887
Wolves vs Sheffield United injury news as 8 ruled out and 2 doubts - gallery

A look at the latest injury news surrounding Sheffield United and Wolves ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash at Molineux.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 14:28 GMT
Updated 24th Feb 2024, 07:20 GMT

Sheffield United return to action on Sunday when they take on a tricky Wolves side at Molineux. The Blades were hammered by Brighton last time out, leaving them seven points from safety, and they need to start picking up points and quickly.

Chris Wilder's men now head to the Midlands to take on a Wolves side that has caused a number of top sides problems this season, and they are competing for a top-half finish despite limited expectations this season. Ahead of Sunday's clash, we have rounded up the latest injury news surrounding both clubs.

Cunha is Wolves' only injury absentee through a hamstring. He will return in early April.

1. Matheus Cunha - Out

Lowe is out for the season with an ankle injury that required surgery.

2. Max Lowe - Out

Norrington-Davies is out for the season with a hamstring issue.

3. Rhys Norrington-Davies - Out

Basham is out for the season with a serious leg injury.

4. Chris Basham - Out

