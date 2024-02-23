Sheffield United return to action on Sunday when they take on a tricky Wolves side at Molineux . The Blades were hammered by Brighton last time out, leaving them seven points from safety, and they need to start picking up points and quickly.

Chris Wilder's men now head to the Midlands to take on a Wolves side that has caused a number of top sides problems this season, and they are competing for a top-half finish despite limited expectations this season. Ahead of Sunday's clash, we have rounded up the latest injury news surrounding both clubs.