Wolves v Sheffield United: Wolves extend lead at Molineux as Daniel Podence accepts another gift
Sheffield United begin their FA Cup campaign this season away at Wolves this afternoon.
The Blades were paired with the Premier League side in the third round draw.
Keep up to date with every key moment in our live blog, and refresh your page for the latest update.
Wolves v Sheffield United
Last updated: Sunday, 09 January, 2022, 15:47
Decent opening for United
as Burke outmuscled Semedo and fed Osborn, but his ball for Ndiaye was overhit and the chance goes begging
Foderingham saves
as Raul’s effort is tipped over for a Wolves corner - it may have just been sneaking in under his crossbar
3-0 Wolves
and it’s another horror show for United defensively as Foderingham comes and looks to claim on the edge of his area, probably panics because he’s close to the line and drops the ball - it’s squared to Podence, who picks his spot and claims his second of the game to well and truly put it to bed
Double change for the Blades
sees Sharp and Berge make way for Ndiaye and Norwood
Good save Ruddy
to prevent Sharp reducing the arrears - Burke picked him out nicely with a cross from the right and the skipper’s acrobatic volley was well-hit, but Ruddy was equal to it with a strong save to his left
2-0 Wolves
and that could well be that as Nelson Semedo finishes off a quick move after Bogle was caught out down the Blades right, Ait-Nouri crossed for his fellow full-back to finish past the exposed Foderingham and it’s 2-0 with just over 15 minutes of this one remaining
Not far wide
from Berge as he lets fly from outside the area as the ball bounced invitingly into his path
Burke comes on
for McGoldrick, 65th minute
McGoldrick does well to win a corner
on the Blades right, Hourihane will take it on his left foot... it’s short and Wolves scramble it clear
Bash sees yellow
for scything down Traore as he skipped away down the right wing - no complaints, and he can’t have any either - the most nailed-on booking you’ll ever see!