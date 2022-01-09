Wolves v Sheffield United: Wolves extend lead at Molineux as Daniel Podence accepts another gift

Sheffield United begin their FA Cup campaign this season away at Wolves this afternoon.

By Danny Hall
Sunday, 9th January 2022, 3:40 pm

The Blades were paired with the Premier League side in the third round draw.

Billy Sharp of Sheffield United shoots wide in the opening minute of the Blades' clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Wolves v Sheffield United

Decent opening for United

as Burke outmuscled Semedo and fed Osborn, but his ball for Ndiaye was overhit and the chance goes begging

Sunday, 09 January, 2022, 15:40

Foderingham saves

as Raul’s effort is tipped over for a Wolves corner - it may have just been sneaking in under his crossbar

Sunday, 09 January, 2022, 15:38

3-0 Wolves

and it’s another horror show for United defensively as Foderingham comes and looks to claim on the edge of his area, probably panics because he’s close to the line and drops the ball - it’s squared to Podence, who picks his spot and claims his second of the game to well and truly put it to bed

Sunday, 09 January, 2022, 15:36

Double change for the Blades

sees Sharp and Berge make way for Ndiaye and Norwood

Sunday, 09 January, 2022, 15:32

Good save Ruddy

to prevent Sharp reducing the arrears - Burke picked him out nicely with a cross from the right and the skipper’s acrobatic volley was well-hit, but Ruddy was equal to it with a strong save to his left

Sunday, 09 January, 2022, 15:30

2-0 Wolves

and that could well be that as Nelson Semedo finishes off a quick move after Bogle was caught out down the Blades right, Ait-Nouri crossed for his fellow full-back to finish past the exposed Foderingham and it’s 2-0 with just over 15 minutes of this one remaining

Sunday, 09 January, 2022, 15:25

Not far wide

from Berge as he lets fly from outside the area as the ball bounced invitingly into his path

Sunday, 09 January, 2022, 15:22

Burke comes on

for McGoldrick, 65th minute

Sunday, 09 January, 2022, 15:21

McGoldrick does well to win a corner

on the Blades right, Hourihane will take it on his left foot... it’s short and Wolves scramble it clear

Sunday, 09 January, 2022, 15:18

Bash sees yellow

for scything down Traore as he skipped away down the right wing - no complaints, and he can’t have any either - the most nailed-on booking you’ll ever see!

