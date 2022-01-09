Wolves v Sheffield United: Paul Heckingbottom's reaction as Blades bow out of FA Cup
Sheffield United begin their FA Cup campaign this season away at Wolves this afternoon.
The Blades were paired with the Premier League side in the third round draw.
Keep up to date with every key moment in our live blog, and refresh your page for the latest update.
Wolves v Sheffield United
PH on Kyron Gordon
Kyron did okay, he had two different challenges against Silva and one of the top no.9s in the Premier League in Jiminez. I’d rather be in the next round but there are positives, even if not in the result.
PH on the positives
It was a lot making FA Cup debuts, sander starting after a long time, a few coming back from Covid-19 and our training hasn’t been ideal because of the games being called off. We kept fighting and showing for the ball and for the upcoming games and next weekend, at least we’ve got some minutes in the legs and some boys closer to where they need to be.
PH on good chances
That was the third of the chances, we had one really high on when we pressed high and forced the error. Good play down the left for the second and a good combination down the left for the third. They were good opportunities and that’s against a team in red hot form who haven’t been giving anything away. We earned that. At the other end, we have them opportunities and they took them, and that’s the difference.
PH: We know where the game was won and lost
It’s a horrible feeling when you’re 3-0 down away at a Premier League side but we know where the game was won and lost. We had opportunities and didn’t take them and they took theirs well.
Paul Heckingbottom’s post-match reaction
Full time
and the Blades’ FA Cup dreams are over for another season as they tumble out at Molieneux - they had some good early chances to go ahead but couldn’t convert and then gifted Wolves two goals, being cut open for their third. No disgrace losing to a club of Wolves’ class and at least there’ll be no more extra games to clog up the calendar in the second half of the season
Decent opening for United
as Burke outmuscled Semedo and fed Osborn, but his ball for Ndiaye was overhit and the chance goes begging
Foderingham saves
as Raul’s effort is tipped over for a Wolves corner - it may have just been sneaking in under his crossbar
3-0 Wolves
and it’s another horror show for United defensively as Foderingham comes and looks to claim on the edge of his area, probably panics because he’s close to the line and drops the ball - it’s squared to Podence, who picks his spot and claims his second of the game to well and truly put it to bed
Double change for the Blades
sees Sharp and Berge make way for Ndiaye and Norwood