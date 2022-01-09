and it’s FA Cup action for the Blades as they travel to Molineux to face Wolves - United’s first game in what seems like forever after a number of Covid-19 postponements and it’ll be interesting, with that in mind, to see the kind of side Paul Heckingbottom puts out this afternoon - does he go strong and get minutes into legs, or rest his key men up with a fixture pile-up beckoning at some point in 2022? A number of injuries and Covid-19 complications will have an impact on that, of course, and we’ll have team news from 1pm right here for you