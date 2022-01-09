Wolves v Sheffield United: Blades make five changes for Molineux FA Cup clash
Sheffield United begin their FA Cup campaign this season away at Wolves this afternoon.
The Blades were paired with the Premier League side in the third round draw.
Wolves v Sheffield United
Last updated: Sunday, 09 January, 2022, 13:13
Bash wants to make a statement in the cup
Beating Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup would be a statement of Sheffield United’s ambitions, defender Chris Basham has insisted.
Paul Heckingbottom’s side were relegated from the Premier League following a defeat at Molineux last season and travel to the Midlands without 11 senior players due to injury and illness.
Despite making a slow start to the Championship season - something his predecessor Slavisa Jokanovic, much to the board’s annoyance, blamed in part upon strategic failings in the transfer market - United will enter their meeting with Bruno Lage’s side searching for a fifth straight victory in all competitions.
Although Heckingbottom dismissed suggestions earlier this week that the match would provide a gauge of his team’s promotion credentials, citing the number of absentees within his squad, Basham said: “This is a chance to put a stamp down. I’ve seen a hunger in the side and a determination to keep a clean sheet. Can we perform on the big stage?”
Here’s how Wolves line up this afternoon...
TEAM NEWS
The stage is set
M A T C H D A Y
and it’s FA Cup action for the Blades as they travel to Molineux to face Wolves - United’s first game in what seems like forever after a number of Covid-19 postponements and it’ll be interesting, with that in mind, to see the kind of side Paul Heckingbottom puts out this afternoon - does he go strong and get minutes into legs, or rest his key men up with a fixture pile-up beckoning at some point in 2022? A number of injuries and Covid-19 complications will have an impact on that, of course, and we’ll have team news from 1pm right here for you