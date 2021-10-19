Wolves loanee Morgan Gibbs-White to miss Sheffield United's derby with Barnsley after red card against Millwall
Morgan Gibbs-White will miss Sheffield United’s derby clash with Barnsley this weekend after being sent off in the Blades’ clash with Millwall tonight.
The Wolves loanee, who has been in inspired form since joining the Blades on loan in the last transfer window, was already on a yellow card after fouling Millwall’s Jake Cooper in the first half.
And his second arrived in the second, when he went down under pressure from Scott Malone and referee Matthew Donohue brandished a second yellow for the England U21 international, followed by a red.
The Blades are unable to appeal the suspension, because it was a second booking, and so the youngster will sit out the Blades’ short trip to Oakwell on Sunday – a big blow to Slavisa Jokanovic’s plans against his side’s out-of-sorts neighbours.