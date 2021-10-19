Wolves loanee Morgan Gibbs-White to miss Sheffield United's derby with Barnsley after red card against Millwall

Morgan Gibbs-White will miss Sheffield United’s derby clash with Barnsley this weekend after being sent off in the Blades’ clash with Millwall tonight.

By Danny Hall
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 9:12 pm
Morgan Gibbs-White of Sheffield United reacts to being sent off against Millwall, ruling him out of Sunday's derby clash at Barnsley: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

The Wolves loanee, who has been in inspired form since joining the Blades on loan in the last transfer window, was already on a yellow card after fouling Millwall’s Jake Cooper in the first half.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

And his second arrived in the second, when he went down under pressure from Scott Malone and referee Matthew Donohue brandished a second yellow for the England U21 international, followed by a red.

The Blades are unable to appeal the suspension, because it was a second booking, and so the youngster will sit out the Blades’ short trip to Oakwell on Sunday – a big blow to Slavisa Jokanovic’s plans against his side’s out-of-sorts neighbours.

WolvesBARNSLEYMillwallSlavisa Jokanovic