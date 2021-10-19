Wolves loanee Morgan Gibbs-White to miss Sheffield United's derby with Barnsley after red card against Millwall

Morgan Gibbs-White of Sheffield United reacts to being sent off against Millwall, ruling him out of Sunday's derby clash at Barnsley: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

The Wolves loanee, who has been in inspired form since joining the Blades on loan in the last transfer window, was already on a yellow card after fouling Millwall’s Jake Cooper in the first half.

And his second arrived in the second, when he went down under pressure from Scott Malone and referee Matthew Donohue brandished a second yellow for the England U21 international, followed by a red.