Gary O'Neil isn't concerned about Wolves' recent struggle to find home form ahead of hosting Sheffield United this weekend. Wolves have been in fine form in recent weeks, winning five of their last eight in the Premier League and they know a win over the Blades at Molineux would be enough to take them into the top half of the table.

However, in order to leapfrog Chelsea, who are in Carabao Cup action this weekend, and step into the top 10, Wolves must do something they haven't managed to do since the turn of the year and that's win at home. Wolves haven't always impressed on home soil this season and they have fallen short in their last two home outings against Manchester United and Brentford.

O'Neil, though, expects to see improvement this time around as they strive to avenge the loss they suffered at Bramall Lane earlier in the season.

“Fine margins in the Manchester United game," the Wolves boss said. "We had a right go and I think everyone enjoyed the encounter, but we came out just on the wrong side of it. The Brentford game, obviously disappointed with what we were able to produce, but obviously the lads are very clear on the reasons why.

"Ready to go again, we don’t want to lose at home, but if we keep going the way we’re going points wise, whether they come home or away, I’m not too fussed, as long as we keep picking up points and pushing forward, trying to give the best we can in every game. It’s a really busy week coming up with three really tough tests.”

On the challenge posed by United this week, O'Neil, fresh from Wolves' win at Spurs last weekend, said: “It’ll be a different game, a very different encounter. Sheff United will set up differently to what Spurs did and it will be a different test, but it’s probably similar to a couple of other ones we’ve come up against recently, and still haven’t found the perfect way to go about those. The lads’ understanding is improving.

“As Wolves, you don’t get loads of chances at playing teams who will let you have the ball. I’m not saying Sheffield United will do this, but they’ve been a back five for an awful lot of the season, so you would expect us to have more of the ball.