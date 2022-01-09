Gibbs-White’s future at Bramall Lane had been cast into doubt after he suffered an injury during last month’s Championship win over Fulham, returning to the Midlands for treatment ahead of a match his parent club won 3-0 thanks to a Daniel Podence brace and Nelson Semedo’s strike.

United have also been forced to contend with reports that Gibbs-White could be recalled by Wolves to bolster their push for European football next term.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morgan Gibbs-White appears set to remain with Sheffield United, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

But after telling The Star that goalkeeper Michael Verrips is on the verge of leaving South Yorkshire, Heckingbottom said: “Yes, we’ve spoken (about Gibbs-White). But really, as things stand, there’s nothing for us to really talk about.

“In my eyes, and in Wolves’ eyes, Morgan will be coming back to us in a week or so to complete his rehabilitation.”

“Yes,” Heckingbottom continued, “You always want to know officially and have everything sealed and sorted out. You always want it 100 per cent. But speaking with Wolves and (their manager) Bruno (Lage) then he is coming back to us.”

Sheffield United's Billy Sharp has an effort disallowed against Wolves at Molineux: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Lage was also asked about Gibbs-White’s situation after watching his side reach the fourth round, despite acknowledging “United could have scored a couple themselves” - particularly during a first-half which saw Billy Sharp and David McGoldrick go close.

“We are very pleased with him and Paul is a great manager who I know,” Lage said. “So I know he is in great hands. I am very happy with Morgan and Morgan knows that because he heard it from me.

“In terms of that (a recall) we have time to take the decision, and the best decision. We are happy with the wingers we have here and we will do what is best for us. We have time to decide what is best for us and his next stage.”

Michael Verrips us set to leave Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

With Gibbs-White seemingly set to remain at United until the end of the campaign, a centre-half is Heckingbottom’s top priority in this month’s transfer window with Heart of Midlothian’s John Souttar a confirmed target. Rangers are also interested in the Scotland international. However, with England known to be Souttar’s preferred destination, United hope to make him an offer before his contract at Tynecastle expires in June.

Verrips, who joined United from Mechelen in 2019, missed the trip to Wolves after being granted permission to explore a return to Holland.

“There’s bits and pieces going on,” Heckingbottom said. “But Michael is really the only piece of that worth talking about because that looks like it’s definitely going to happen. It will be a loan to a Dutch club but with a permanent at the end of it.”