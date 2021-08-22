'Without the lows, you don't appreciate the highs' - Sheffield United fans react to Huddersfield Town defeat

Lewis O'Brien of Huddersfield Town fouls John Fleck of Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

After going behind in the second half to Josh Koroma’s opener, United dragged themselves level again in the second minute of added time when Billy Sharp scored the 250th goal of his career.

But United then conceded again, Levi Colwill tapping home Harry Toffolo’s cross in front of the jubilant Town fans to sentence United to their third defeat in four Championship games since relegation last season.

Here’s how a selection of Blades fans reacted to the defeat on Twitter…

@JuddThomas6: Without the lows, you don’t appreciate the highs!

@kerry642: We have to take the positives from today! There were plenty, disappointing to not get the draw in the end but onwards and upwards. It’s not the first and won’t be the last disappointment being a Sheff Utd fan as I have told our 6 yr old daughter today!

@Blades_Mad: Would like to see Norrington-Davies with a run in the side. Composed and looked comfortable with both his attacking and defensive duties. A solid first league game for the Blades. There’s a chance for him to make that spot his own. It’s up for grabs!

@JoeRowley98: If a game was only 50 minutes long. Sander Berge would be quality.

@ryanhobson7: Has to be Freeman for Fleck next game surely?! Fleck has swapped places with his brother Jimmy again. Not affecting the games whatsoever. Freeman is a creative midfielder we are so badly lacking. Can’t do naff all sat on the bench!!

@KopFinest: I love George Baldock. End of.

@Richard_Parker: Thought it was a class debut from Davies and didn’t do much wrong. Norrington-Davies decent as well. Berge is a different class but a handful of errors as well. Not much else to shout about. Should have buried them second half.

@JuddThomas6: Pace and width. Next two signings need to include these credentials. We also need a GK. Defensively, we are ok. Strikers, we got plenty. A couple of pacey wide men and a quality 10, we will become hard to beat.

@KarlFParker: 3rd game of the season and everyone's losing their heads. Relax, got plenty and plenty of time left yet

@Lanners1: My 8 year old saw all the recent Blades success on TV. He’s now got his 1st season ticket. In a twisted way I’m glad he’s seeing us like this so he can a) really appreciate the good times when they come again and b) suffer like I have over the years

@journoJW: Norwood really wasn't as bad as people are making out...Set piece taking not great but thought he played some lovely balls today.