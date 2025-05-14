Will Sheffield United or Sunderland be wearing home kit at Wembley? EFL play-off rules explained

Either Sheffield United or Sunderland will be playing Premier League football next season after the Black Cats booked a Wembley date against the Blades later this month in the most dramatic of circumstances last night. Dan Ballard’s 122nd-minute equaliser at home to Coventry City saw them progress 3-2 on aggregate after winning the first leg 2-1.

Blades fans can begin snapping up their tickets from 12noon today (May 14) with season ticket holders given first dibs before the process is opened up to members and then general sale ahead of the May 24 game. The Blades have been handed the east side of Wembley, meaning Sunderland fans will have use of the popular Green Man pub to the west.

Just over 35,500 tickets have initially been allocated for the Blades, ranging from £37 for adults in the cheaptest category five seats to a pricey £105 in category one, with concession (60+ and U16) and young adult (16-21) seats also available. Membership card holders can secure their seats from 9am on Friday, May 16 before tickets go on general sale that afternoon at 1pm.

At the time of writing Blades and Black Cats fans are both in the dark as to when the game will actually kick off, with trains and hotels to be booked. But one more thing we do know is that the Blades will be wearing their red and white stripes in the final, rather than Sunderland.

The EFL base that decision on the team finishing higher in the division, meaning the Black Cats will be forced to don their change colours under the Wembley arch. United’s third-placed finish, one higher than Sunderland, in the final Championship table effectively sees them designated home team status.