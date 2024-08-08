Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Will Osula breaks silence on Sheffield United exit after sealing dream Newcastle United move

Will Osula has admitted that the chance to join Premier League giants Newcastle United was one that he could not turn down after his move from Sheffield United was officially confirmed this morning. The 21-year-old forward has signed a long-term dechaal with the Magpies after they agreed to meet United’s initial asking price, thought to be £10m plus add-ons.

Osula is the latest departure from Bramall Lane this summer, with Unitedites hoping that some of the fee will now be reinvested in Chris Wilder’s squad ahead of tomorrow night’s season opener away at Preston North End.

After being unveiled in the north east, Osula said: "I'm very happy to be here. It's a big club, a great club, so I'm very happy for the opportunity to join Newcastle United.

It's a great opportunity, and as soon as I heard about Newcastle's interest, I knew I had to take the chance to join this club if it came. It has come, and I'm really happy to be here."

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe added: "William is a talented young forward with all the attributes to be an exciting player for Newcastle United. We have watched his development closely and we are delighted to have the opportunity to work with him in this next step in his career. I know our supporters will join me in giving William a very warm welcome to the club and the city."

Osula leaves United having not scored a league goal for the Blades, although he did net three in the FA Cup last season. He also scored a couple in pre-season this summer before Newcastle made their move amid interest from Sturm Graz and United’s Championship rivals Norwich City.