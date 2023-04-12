Watford speak out on Wilder’s future amid speculation he may soon be replaced

Watford have confirmed that former Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder will remain in post until “at least the end of the 2022/23 season” after slamming “disrespectful” speculation that he was on the brink of being replaced at Vicarage Road.

Media reports this morning suggested the Blades legend may be on the brink in Hertfordshire, after only being appointed just over a month ago following Slaven Bilic’s sacking.

But a Watford statement this afternoon confirmed that Wilder “will remain the club’s head coach until at least the end of the 2022/23 season, as per the terms he and Watford FC agreed upon his appointment in March.”

The club’s technical director Ben Manga added: “The speculation is totally disrespectful to Chris and his staff.

“As Chris has said after recent games, we are all fully focused on ending the season strongly and pushing as hard as we can while there’s still a chance of making the play-offs.”

Wilder was joined at Vicarage Road by a number of his former Blades staff after accepting the invitation to succeed Bilic, including No.2 Alan Knill, coach Matt Prestridge and analyst Mikey Allen.

