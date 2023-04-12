News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Arcturus: New Covid variant emerges as compulsory masks return abroad
24 minutes ago I’m A Celebrity ‘all stars’ South Africa start date announced by ITV
1 hour ago M&Co to close more stores in latest blow to high street - full list
1 hour ago Foo Fighters tease new music following death of drummer Taylor Hawkins
1 hour ago Prince Harry will attend King’s Coronation - Buckingham Palace confirm
2 hours ago Storm Noa: Winds up to 60mph to hit parts of UK with warnings issued

Chris Wilder: Watford clarify ex-Sheffield United boss’s future after “disrespectful” speculation

Watford speak out on Wilder’s future amid speculation he may soon be replaced

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 12th Apr 2023, 14:02 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 14:09 BST

Watford have confirmed that former Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder will remain in post until “at least the end of the 2022/23 season” after slamming “disrespectful” speculation that he was on the brink of being replaced at Vicarage Road.

Media reports this morning suggested the Blades legend may be on the brink in Hertfordshire, after only being appointed just over a month ago following Slaven Bilic’s sacking.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

United’s rivals issue takeover update as Dozy Mmobuosi bid rumbles on

Most Popular

But a Watford statement this afternoon confirmed that Wilder “will remain the club’s head coach until at least the end of the 2022/23 season, as per the terms he and Watford FC agreed upon his appointment in March.”

The club’s technical director Ben Manga added: “The speculation is totally disrespectful to Chris and his staff.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Guardiola hints at City approach for key game ahead of Blades semi final

“As Chris has said after recent games, we are all fully focused on ending the season strongly and pushing as hard as we can while there’s still a chance of making the play-offs.”

Wilder was joined at Vicarage Road by a number of his former Blades staff after accepting the invitation to succeed Bilic, including No.2 Alan Knill, coach Matt Prestridge and analyst Mikey Allen.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Foderingham suspension rules clarified amid United Wembley ban fears

He became Watford’s third boss of the season after Bilic succeeded Rob Edwards, who was given the boot after 10 league games. Watford are 12th in the table and six points off the play-offs, with reports today that the club have opened talks with 34-year-old Italian coach Francesco Farioli, formerly in charge at Turkish club Antalyaspor.

Related topics:Chris WilderWatford