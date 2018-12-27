Wigan Athletic v Sheffield United: what time is kick off, is it on tv and what are the odds?

Sheffield United will travel to Wigan on New Year’s Day as they look to continue their strong start to the season in 2019.

The Blades are up to fourth in the Championship table after beating Derby County at Bramall Lane on Boxing Day, while Wigan are currently 19th.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder

What time is kick off?

Kick off is at 3pm on Tuesday 1 January 2019.

Is the match on tv? Can I watch it on a live stream?

The match is not being shown on Sky Sports but coverage should be available via the club’s iFollow service.

How can I follow Wigan v Sheffield United live?

You can keep up to date with team news and follow match coverage live on the Star website.

Who will be in the teams for the match?

Wigan should have Callum McManaman back in the squad as he returns from injury.

Sheffield United should have a fully fit squad for the match.

Who is the referee?

The referee for the match will be Andrew Madley and his assistants will be James Wilson and Mark Jones.

The fourth official will be Geoff Eltringham.

What are the betting odds?

A Wigan win is 11/5, a draw is 12/5 and a Sheffield United win in 6/5.

What is Wigan and Sheffield United’s form?

Wigan are without a win in five matches, with their last victory coming against Blackburn in November.

The Blades have seen a recent upturn in form with a win against Derby and a draw against Ipswich restoring them to fourth place in the league.