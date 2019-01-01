Wigan Athletic 0 Sheffield United 3: Billy Sharp writes his name in the history books in comfortable Blades win at DW Stadium

Billy Sharp wrote his name into the English football record books this afternoon as his Sheffield United side beat Wigan at the DW Stadium.

Sharp, the United skipper, scored his 220th league goal since the turn of the Millennium in the 3-0 victory, breaking the record set by his former Southampton teammate Rickie Lambert.

Sharp equalled Lambert's 219-goal total with a brace on Saturday in the victory over Blackburn Rovers, and surpassed it in typical Sharp style in the second half here as he finished David McGoldrick's cross from the right-wing with aplomb.

McGoldrick had earlier put United ahead in the first half, turning the ball home from close range after John Fleck's corner caused havoc in the Wigan defence.

Sharp turned provider for United's second, teeing up Mark Duffy to slot home confidently after an intelligent pass from goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

But it was United's third that was the main talking point today, Sharp's 17th of the season in all competitions setting him above the likes of Lambert, Wayne Rooney and Jordan Rhodes in the list of league goalscorers since 2000.