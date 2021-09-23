Why Wayne Rooney "expects" Derby County to get a positive result at Sheffield United despite administration blow

Rooney’s men travel to South Yorkshire on the brink of civil war, after the manager branded owner Mel Morris “disrespectful” and accused him of lacking sincerity and honesty when speaking to staff about the club’s administration.

The Rams officially entered administration earlier this week, triggering an automatic 12-point deduction that sunk them to the bottom of the Championship table ahead of this weekend’s trip to the Blades.

Rooney’s men are now on minus two points, with the possibility of a further deduction hanging over the club because of their financial irregularities.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

And Rooney admitted: “We know it’ll be a tough game.

“They’ve played different systems this season and they’ve hit a good bit of form, so we’re expecting a difficult game.

“But we’re also going there full of confidence after taking four points from two difficult games, and I believe it’s a game we can win.

“I’m expecting us to go there and get a positive result, so I’m looking forward to it.”

Rooney hit out at Morris in his Thursday press conference for the way the businessman delivered the news and subsequently handled the situation.

"In my opinion, it wasn't sincere enough, it wasn't heartfelt enough, and it wasn't done with enough honesty,” he added.

“Obviously he has moved on and we have to move on and put Mel Morris to the back of our minds. I personally haven't spoken to Mel Morris since August 9. I still haven't had a one-on-one conversation, no phone call, no text message. Nothing.

"I find it a bit disrespectful, to be honest. Communication is so important, whether it's good news or bad news, so we can deal with it.

"He doesn't have to apologise to me. I just found, as manager of this football club, getting questions from players and staff and not being able to answer, I was hurt by that.