Why this move by Leicester City could boost Sheffield United’s promotion hopes

One of Sheffield United’s promotion rivals have suffered a major blow after one of their star players was recalled from his loan spell by his parent club.

Leicester City have recalled midfielder Harvey Barnes from his loan spell at West Bromwich Albion where he has earned rave reviews so far this season.

The 21-year-old has scored nine goals and contributed six assists for Darren Moore’s side this season, helping propel them to fourth place in the Championship table – just one point and one place below the Blades.

Barnes has made just three appearances for Leicester since making his debut in 2016, but his impressive form for the Baggies this season has caught the attention of Foxes boss Claude Puel.

