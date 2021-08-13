Why Swansea City boss Russell Martin is expecting a tough test against Sheffield United this weekend
Swansea City boss Russell Martin says he is expecting a “tough game” against Sheffield United at the Liberty Stadium, despite insisting his side will go into it looking to earn all three points.
Both the Swans and the Blades started the new season with defeats, despite looking to put the disappointment of last season behind them.
United were relegated from the Premier League, while Swansea’s bid to replace them was ended with defeat to Brentford in the play-off final.
And Martin said: “It’s a tough game. You look at the quality in their squad, I don't think they’ve lost too many [players] since relegation.
“It’s going to be an occasion I think our players are looking forward to and hopefully a loud and atmospheric stadium.
“We will attack every game trying to do it our way and trying to be a team that dictates how the game goes. We’ll just have to see where we’re at.”