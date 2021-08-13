Why Swansea City boss Russell Martin is expecting a tough test against Sheffield United this weekend

Both the Swans and the Blades started the new season with defeats, despite looking to put the disappointment of last season behind them.

United were relegated from the Premier League, while Swansea’s bid to replace them was ended with defeat to Brentford in the play-off final.

And Martin said: “It’s a tough game. You look at the quality in their squad, I don't think they’ve lost too many [players] since relegation.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s going to be an occasion I think our players are looking forward to and hopefully a loud and atmospheric stadium.

“We will attack every game trying to do it our way and trying to be a team that dictates how the game goes. We’ll just have to see where we’re at.”