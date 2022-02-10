Billy Sharp: Steve Bruce fed up with Sheffield United talisman after West Brom are undone by skipper

New West Brom boss Steve Bruce has found himself in good company on the list of managers struck down by the goalscoring prowess of Billy Sharp.

Thursday, 10th February 2022

The Sheffield United talisman was at it again on Wednesday night, firing in a double as the Blades continued their superb recent winning run with a 2-0 victory over the Baggies at Bramall Lane.

A goal in either half from Sharp – the second a superb finish to cap off an eye-catching Blades build-up – took the skipper’s tally to 12 for the season and in his first match in charge of West Brom, Bruce was left to lament the quality of the man up top for United.

To his credit, the former Newcastle United and Sheffield Wednesday manager took time to praise Sharp after his side had been undone by the 36-year-old and admitted he’s getting a bit fed up with being on the wrong end of the Blades hero’s excellence in front of goal.

“Billy has been a wonderful player for United,” Bruce, a former United manager, said after the Blades made it four wins on the bounce and stretched their unbeaten run to five.

“He'll continue to be a wonderful player, I’m sure. He’ll go down in folklore here, there’s no doubt about that whatsoever. The only thing I don’t like about him is that he always seems to score against me, or teams that I’m managing.”

West Bromwich Albion manager Steve Bruce was left feeling down in his first match in charge after two goals from Billy Sharp gave Sheffield United a 2-0 win

United’s next challenge takes them to another of Bruce’s former club’s as Paul Heckingbottom’s side head to Huddersfield on Saturday.

