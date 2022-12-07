Any hopes Sheffield United have of appointing Dean Holden as their new defensive coach may be hampered by the former Bristol City man’s inclusion on the list of bookmakers’ favourites for the vacant Charlton Athletic job.

Holden was reportedly identified as a candidate to complete United’s desired specialist coaching structure, which sees No.2 Stuart McCall working closely with United’s midfielders and former Blades striker Jack Lester, also part of Heckingbottom’s set-up, taking the forwards in specialist training sessions.

As a former defender himself, Heckingbottom has worked with the Blades’ backline but has been keen to secure a specialist appointment and the Daily Mail reported this week that Dean Holden, the former Oldham and Bristol City manager, has been in talks about potentially joining United’s backroom team.

Holden was also reportedly wanted by Brentford as a replacement for Thomas Frank’s outgoing coach Brian Riemer, who left last week after four years to take over Belgian side Anderlecht, but United’s hopes of bringing Holden to Shirecliffe looked to receive a boost when the Premier League side appointed Claus Nørgaard as Riemer’s replacement.

But the situation may have changed again after Holden was installed as the favourite to take over at The Valley, after Ben Garner was sacked less than six months after being appointed following a spell as Swindon boss. Pending an official approach from officials in London, Holden may soon face a choice over whether to accept any invitation from Heckingbottom or try his hand again at management in his own right following a caretaker spell in charge of Stoke City earlier this year.

Asked earlier this year if appointing a defensive coach was still on his agenda, Heckingbottom joked: Asked if that was still on the agenda, Heckingbottom said: “Yes, it is something I’m bothered about because it would mean less work for me. But seriously, it could be something we’d look at as there’s definitely enough work here to justify doing that.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom with his assistant Stuart McCall: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Heckingbottom has long held the belief that specialist coaching is the future of football, pointing to the relationships goalkeepers have with their coaches. A number of United forwards have hailed the work of Lester in improving them while McCall’s international and domestic experience has helped the club’s midfielders.

"Teams have had goalkeeping coaches for a long time but Jack has given the strikers some attention, and Macca has used his experience to work with the midfielders,” Heckingbottom said last December.

“That’s the way I think the game’s going to go. I really do. It’s not just about the detail of the game. You’re delivering a tactical element that you hope is going to help you win the next game, and a long-term programme that you think will help develop individuals and help them get better as players.”

