Why Sheffield United’s derby clash with Rotherham United has been moved – new kick-off time confirmed

Sheffield United’s South Yorkshire derby clash against Rotherham United in February has been moved.

By Danny Hall
4 minutes ago
Updated 30th Dec 2022, 5:25pm

The game, at the New York Stadium on February 4, 2023, will now kick off at 12.30pm after being moved at the request of South Yorkshire Police.

The move also opens up the possibility of the derby being chosen for live Sky TV coverage, having been moved out of the 3pm television blackout.

Ticket details for the game have not yet been confirmed, with the Millers looking to do the double over their neighbours after Ben Wiles’ goal secured a 1-0 win at Bramall Lane back in November – their first win in S2 since 1980.

Rotherham United's New York Stadium (Naomi Baker/Getty Images)