Chris Wilder reveals key trait Sheffield United are looking for this season as big rebuild begins

Sheffield United have already changed their mind about signing one of their original transfer targets this summer, Chris Wilder has revealed, after the Blades boss reiterated the importance of attitude as well as ability as he begins reprofiling his squad. United are expected to need between 10 and 12 players this summer after a big turnover following relegation from the Premier League.

Wilder, who oversaw a similar rebuild of United soon after coming into the building back in 2016 to succeed Nigel Adkins in charge, is enthused about the chance to repeat that feat, with five key players leaving this summer on free transfers and a similar number of loanees returning to their parent clubs. United also expect transfer interest in the likes of Vini Souza and Anel Ahmedhodzic, and have made goalkeeper Ivo Grbic available for transfer after a poor start to life in England following his January move.

Mentality has been a key theme in Wilder’s assessments of his squad’s performances since he returned to Bramall Lane in December, with a series of beatings leaving some of his players damaged mentally and with confidence shot. Any new recruit must have the right mentality to be able to play for United as part of the rebuild, and handle the pressure that will hopefully come as part of a promotion push.

“Mentality is the biggest thing,” Wilder said. “We went to watch a player in the Championship recently. He's on a free transfer and we liked the look of him. He fit a lot of the things we're looking for and basically, he didn't try a leg all afternoon. And it's cost him a move because we've just put a line through his name. He was a player we were potentially going to sign but he thought that an end-of-season game didn't mean anything.

“Whether he knew about our interest in him or he didn't, I don’t know. He might not have wanted to join us and so he played like that on purpose! But I'd like to think players would want to come and join a really good club. That's just one example, and that's the same for my group as well. For me that is the biggest thing. You've seen it this year, right in front of you.

“The group, at times in a really difficult division, goes under a little bit when things go against us. These are only things you can find out by watching players, up close and personal, speaking to people they've worked with and played for, and getting a general all-round feel of what the player is like, from a characteristic point of view and a personality point of view and an energy point of view.