Why Sheffield United may have given strongest clue yet injury crisis is easing after sanctioning transfer activity
Sheffield United may have given the strongest clue yet that their injury crisis is beginning to ease after sanctioning loan moves for two of their most promising young defenders.
Femi Seriki, the right wing-back who made his first-team debut recently against Nottingham Forest, has joined Boston United, while left-sided defender Jean Leroy-Belehouan has joined National League North side Farsley Celtic on a loan deal until the end of the season.
While the deals for both players are likely to be youth loans - meaning both can be recalled at short notice, similar to Kacper Lopata’s move to Southend – it perhaps represents an indication that United’s defensive injury crisis may just be easing off.
Seriki was given his first-team bow against Forest with both Jayden Bogle and George Baldock injured, while Chris Basham, Charlie Goode, Enda Stevens and Ben Davies have all missed games in recent weeks and months with injury.
Seriki had a disappointing loan spell with United’s sister club Beerschot earlier this season, which was cut short after just one appearance.
“I know Femi well,” Paul Heckingbottom, who was United’s U23s coach before being appointed as first-team boss, said after giving Seriki his debut against Forest.
“He was in a bad place at Beerschot and after coming back. It wasn’t a good move for him and it was the wrong move.”
He is scheduled to spend the rest of the season at Boston, while Belehouan has agreed a similar move to Farsley after his loan spell at Halifax Town was cut short due to injury.