Femi Seriki, the right wing-back who made his first-team debut recently against Nottingham Forest, has joined Boston United, while left-sided defender Jean Leroy-Belehouan has joined National League North side Farsley Celtic on a loan deal until the end of the season.

While the deals for both players are likely to be youth loans - meaning both can be recalled at short notice, similar to Kacper Lopata’s move to Southend – it perhaps represents an indication that United’s defensive injury crisis may just be easing off.

Seriki was given his first-team bow against Forest with both Jayden Bogle and George Baldock injured, while Chris Basham, Charlie Goode, Enda Stevens and Ben Davies have all missed games in recent weeks and months with injury.

Seriki had a disappointing loan spell with United’s sister club Beerschot earlier this season, which was cut short after just one appearance.

“I know Femi well,” Paul Heckingbottom, who was United’s U23s coach before being appointed as first-team boss, said after giving Seriki his debut against Forest.

Femi Seriki, left, and Jean Belehouan, right: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“He was in a bad place at Beerschot and after coming back. It wasn’t a good move for him and it was the wrong move.”