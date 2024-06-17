Why Sheffield United legend Chris Morgan's 'wall of fame' has been removed as Blades send fan message
Sheffield United have explained why legend Chris Morgan’s ‘wall of fame’ at Bramall Lane has been removed ahead of some maintenance work taking place at the club’s stadium this week. The former skipper, who led United to promotion to the Premier League in 2005/06 and later took charge of the Blades in a coaching capacity, was honoured with a plaque which fans could pay to have their names immortalised alongside.
Morgan is one of many players to have been recognised in the same way but his wall has been temporarily removed ahead of some planned work on the ‘Boundary Corner’ site, between Cherry Street and Shoreham Street. That parcel of land was recently reunited with the club after being purchased from former owner Kevin McCabe, with a fan park amongst the potential uses in the pipeline.
In a statement United have reassured fans that the removal of the wall of fame is temporary and that it will be replaced after the work has been completed during the off-season. “The club would like to make supporters aware of some planned work on the Bramall Lane footprint,” it read.
“With the club recently purchasing the Boundary Corner site situated on the corner of Cherry Street and Shoreham Street, some maintenance is now due to take place for safety reasons during the close season.
“As a result, the 'Chris Morgan Wall' which houses names of supporters as part of the club's 'Bricks in the Wall' scheme will be removed. We would like to reassure fans with bricks in this section the existing names will be replaced once maintenance has been completed.”
The land, as well as another similar plot behind the Kop, had previously been granted planning permission for flats and could have hindered any plans United have in the future to redevelop Bramall Lane had they not returned to club control. Their purchase means that all the club’s property assets, including Bramall Lane, the Shirecliffe academy and the ground’s hotel, are now back under United’s control, with the help of a mortgage from Macquarie Bank. United have also signed a deal to purchase the HSBC sports ground site in Dore and build a new training facility for their first team.
