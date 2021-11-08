Why Sheffield United icon Chris Wilder chose Middlesbrough as his next managerial job

Perhaps the only surprise is that it took this long.

However, Wilder had admitted that he has been taking his time and mulling over his options before deciding that Middlesbrough was the right job for him to make his managerial return.

The former Blades boss and Bramall Lane icon was offcially announced as the new Boro boss on Sunday, taking over from another successful former Blade, Neil Warnock, who was relieved of his duties the previous day.

Wilder had been in the frame to become West Brom manager in the summer but following protracted negotiations which eventually saw a major fall-out among the hierarchy at the Hawthorns, the Baggies pulled Valérien Ismaël from Barnsley.

Since then, Wilder has been linked with almost every club searching – or getting ready to search – for a new manager, with Cardiff City the latest, following Mick McCarthy’s sacking last week.

However, it’s Middlesbrough that the 54-year-old has plumped for and he says this is ‘the most important decision of his career’.

"I’m delighted to be given the opportunity and thankful that the chairman has shown a lot of trust in myself and my staff to hopefully build for the future in what is historically a great club,” Wilder said.

“I think the next fit was the most important one of my whole career personally. I had to get it right,” he said.

“I’ve had some offers in the past six months from various football clubs.

“The top and bottom of it is, it had to right for myself and Middlesbrough ticks the boxes that I needed to be ticked for my career going forward personally.

“I do feel I deserve the opportunity after what I’ve achieved at Sheffield United with a great group of players, staff and supporters.