Why Sheffield United could get extra time to clinch any late transfer deadline day signings

The Blades have been linked with a number of players at home and abroad, including Roma goalkeeper Robin Olsen and French winger Yann Karamoh of Parma.

With the clock ticking fans may be worrying that a deal looks unlikely. But, as per EFL and Premier League rules, United can be given until 1am to complete the deal - providing that the club have submitted a 'Deal Sheet' in time.

These sheets provide details of the impending transfer and confirm that an agreement has been reached, before providing clubs with extra time in which to submit all the required documentation.

The details required on this sheet are fairly basic and amount to the clubs and player involved and the fee being paid, if there is one.

Deal sheets cannot be requested until 9pm on transfer deadline day and then must be submitted, fully completed, by 11pm.

Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic wants more new faces at Bramall Lane: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Once received and approved by the Premier League or EFL, clubs can then be granted permission to submit all the required transfer paperwork by a 1am deadline.

If time begins to run out in the window, United will have to submit such a sheet to finalise any additions after the window slams shut.