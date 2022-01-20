Why Sheffield United boss is "desperate" to get back to Bramall Lane as he outlines threats Luton Town will pose

A spate of postponed games in December meant the Blades haven’t played in front of their home fans since November 28’s victory over Bristol City, in Paul Heckingbottom’s first game in permanent charge.

They have played five successive league and cup games away since then, and Heckingbottom – whose side are 12th in the Championship standings ahead of the meeting with Nathan Jones’ men, and nine points off the play-offs with two games in hand – admitted: “We’re desperate to get back and perform there.

“It’s good we have more home games than away before the end of the season.

“Hopefully the atmosphere is great and we can deliver a good front-foot performance against a good side who are holding their own and doing really well.

“I haven’t seen the game from last night yet [Luton’s 2-0 win at Reading] but I watched them at Bournemouth and that was probably them at their best this season.

Paul Heckingbottom (right) has only taken charge of one home game since becoming Sheffield United manager: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“They’re a fit group who can play as well, and they’re going to be difficult opponents. They’re honest and will pose us threats. We know we have to be brave to pass the ball, compete in much the same way and then cut out any errors.”