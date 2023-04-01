Paul Heckingbottom cheekily admitted he wished Sheffield United's winner at Norwich City was unjustly given amid offside controversy, with his side on the wrong end of so many poor decisions so far this season.
United moved six points clear of automatic promotion rivals Middlesbrough and Luton Town with a 1-0 victory at Carrow Road, coupled with Boro's 4-2 hammering at relegation-battling Huddersfield Town.
The Blades also have a game in hand over both sides ahead of a busy Easter period. with James McAtee proving the hero in Norfolk with a close-range winner in the driving rain.
City's players were incensed after the goal, claiming the Manchester City loanee was offside when Max Lowe's mishit shot landed in his path to poke past Angus Gunn.
But the goal stood and United never really looked back, hitting the woodwork two further times after Anel Ahmedhodzic's first-half header cannoned off the crossbar.
"I've been told it's on-side but I'm not bothered," Heckingbottom admitted. "I wish it was offside, to be honest. It's upset me that it's not.
"We've had so many go against us this season, as anyone who has seen us regularly will know. It's easy to talk about now we've won, but we're owed. And I hope we get many more between now and the end of the season."
Heckingbottom hailed his side's "mentality" against a side who were relegated from the Premier League last season, as his side took another big stride towards the top-flight next term.
"I liked our mentality and how we were taking risks," he added. "I was pleased with how brave we were and how we tried to pass it. I think we were good value for it.
"We were against good players who were in the Premier League last season so they were the benchmark. Are we good enough, away from home? And we were.
"We played against good players but Marquinhos had that shot near the end that Wes [Foderingham] saved. And after that, it was comfortable."