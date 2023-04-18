News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago UK job vacancies fall for the ninth time in a row
11 minutes ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return
57 minutes ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
1 hour ago SNP treasurer Colin Beattie arrested by police
2 hours ago Mischa Barton to join rebooted Neighbours Amazon series
2 hours ago Food prices increase by up to 80% - including bread and cheese

Why Sheffield United boss has owned up to a big mistake on his part

Paul Heckingbottom has admitted he “made a mistake” ahead of Sheffield United’s visit to Bristol City earlier this season, ahead of tonight’s return fixture at Bramall Lane.

James Shield
By James Shield
Published 18th Apr 2023, 09:00 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 09:19 BST

In a frank admission, which he hopes will encourage his players to remain brave on the ball as they chase automatic promotion from the Championship, the United manager told The Star he was responsible for what proved to be a fractious performance in the south-west when the now departed Reda Khadra was substituted before half-time.

Although Iliman Ndiaye’s goal proved enough to swing November’s contest between the two clubs in United’s favour, Heckingbottom, who later apologised to Khadra for his error, said: “They played well and we weren’t great. I got the team set up wrong and we had to change it.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Asked why, unlike many of his contemporaries, he is willing to publicly highlight his own errors of judgement, Heckingbottom added: “I don’t like it when people take responsibility for things that have gone right and then try to blame it on others when they don’t. There’s no one here like that because I don’t enjoy having those sorts of people around me. It’s not the environment we wanted to create here and it’s not the environment we have created. In fact, if those are the kind of people I’d probably want to throw straight out of the door.

Most Popular
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Alex Livesey/Getty ImagesSheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Alex Livesey/Getty Images
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

“We win together and we lose together. I know my own role within that.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

United enter their latest clash with City second in the table and five points clear of third place with five league matches of the season remaining.

Sheffield United are second in the Championship table: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.Sheffield United are second in the Championship table: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.
Sheffield United are second in the Championship table: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.
Related topics:Paul HeckingbottomBristol CityBramall Lane