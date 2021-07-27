Why Sheffield United are now back and firing on all cylinders ahead of key friendly

Manager Slavisa Jokanovic and his squad, who face Doncaster Rovers in a friendly at the Keepmoat Stadium tomorrow, stepped-up their schedule on Monday following a review of social distancing and health protocols at the Steelphalt Academy.

Although a failure of those was never suspected to be behind the outbreak - which is understood to have seen two players test positive following United’s recent training camp in Spain - experts tasked with ensuring Jokanovic, his coaching staff and players remain safe and well are thought to have performed an in-depth review of the measures in place.

After spending 10 days working on their fitness ahead of next month’s return to competitive action, United focused on football based activities having been given the green light to return to the complex en masse.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The change to the programme Jokanovic devised before officially taking charge on July 1 means the visit to Rovers has suddenly become an even more significant date on United’s calendar. As well as providing them with the first real opportunity to test their skills against proper opposition, it will also be a gauge of the physical progress Jokanovic’s charges made whilst following individually tailored programmes.

United, who cruised to a 3-0 win over Gibraltarians Europa Point in their first outing of the summer, face Norwich City at Bramall Lane on Saturday in their final outing before the Championship opener against Birmingham City.