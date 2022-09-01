Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Belgian Pro League side have been trying to sign Berge all summer, with early bids of around £12.5m – almost half the fee United paid to sign the Norwegian – flatly rejected by the Blades.

But officials at the Jan Breydel Stadium are refusing to go away quietly and speculation about a deal being agreed has been rife on Blades’ social media accounts all day.

Despite fears that Berge would be sold for a knock-down price, reports in Belgium are suggesting that Brugge have been told it will take €30m to secure the midfielder’s services.

Canadian international Ismael Kone has emerged as a potential replacement for Berge if he does depart, and a further complication to the deal has arisen in the shape of both side’s respective transfer deadlines.

United have to complete their incoming business by tonight at 11pm. But the window doesn’t close in Belgium until September 6, meaning Brugge could technically sign Berge at any point until that date.

The deadline to register players for the Champions League is midnight on September 2, however, meaning Brugge don’t have as long as they would perhaps like to tie up a deal for Berge.

That causes particular complications for United, who would look to sign Kone if Berge departs – but would have to do so before 11pm tonight, five days before the Belgium window slams shut.

So the biggest indication of whether Berge will remain at Bramall Lane could come by 11pm – if Kone is in the building, with United’s transfer business previously thought to be done and dusted, it wouldn’t bode well for the future of Berge in South Yorkshire.

But conversely, if 11.01pm arrives and a deal for the Ivory Coast-born midfielder hasn’t arrived, United can surely ill afford to lose Berge in the proceeding days with their midfield stocks already depleted.

Ben Osborn and John Fleck both succumbed to injury last month, leaving Berge and Ollie Norwood as the only senior, fit and recognised midfielders on United’s books.