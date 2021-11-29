The former Liverpool man put the Blades ahead with a smart turn and finish against Bristol City on Sunday, his second goal in his last three starts.

But it was also his first league goal at Bramall Lane in United colours, and only his third overall in 41 appearances.

Skipper Sharp, 14 years Brewster’s senior at 35, came off the bench to net the Blades’ second against City and Paul Heckingbottom, who tasted victory in his first game in permanent charge of United, believes the England U21 international has a perfect role model to learn from in the veteran striker.

“The focus will always be on him but he’s at the start of his career,” Heckingbottom said of Brewster.

“There's a lot Rhian can take from Sharpy. His approach to himself, his game and his profession. It's good we have both ends of the scale.

“Sharpy is going to go on and score more goals, I'm sure. But if we can get Rhian going as well, that will be ideal.”

Billy Sharp and Rhian Brewster of Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

For his part Sharp, who has watched United’s last two games from the bench before coming on, has vowed to keep pushing Brewster as he looks to build on his six goals and six assists so far this season already.

“Hopefully [Brewster’s goal] gives him some confidence,” Sharp said, speaking ahead of this weekend’s trip to Cardiff City.

“He's going to get opportunities out there. I knew when I came on there was going to be an opportunity. I had a couple of chances and managed to put one away.

“It was a good tun and a good finish and he's got that in the locker. I said it before, he's a hell of a finisher. He just needs to believe he can do it week in, week out.