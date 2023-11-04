Brewster limped off after appearing to damage his hamstring in first half of Wolves win

Rhian Brewster was withdrawn as a precaution after feeling the back of his knee in the first half of Sheffield United’s victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Bramall Lane this afternoon. The Blades’ record signing was taken off just before half-time of the Blades’ first win of the campaign.

In only his second start since missing almost a year with a serious hamstring injury, there was significant alarm amongst supporters when Brewster went down on the touchline after appearing to reach out and hold his left hamstring area. But he limped off, rather than being helped or carried off, and boss Paul Heckingbottom later revealed that the substitution, replaced by James McAtee, was scheduled to happen at half-time anyway.

“Everyone’s said that,” said Heckingbottom when asked about his concern with Brewster appearing to clutch his hamstring. “It was just his knee, he was feeling it a little bit. He was carrying it a little going into the game. Macca was always going to come on for Rhian at half-time.”

Given United’s terrible luck with injuries this season, it is inevitable that Brewster’s injury scare caused some real concern amongst supporters and staff alike. The introduction of McAtee gave United fresh impetus going forward and he claimed an inadvertent assist after the ball rebounded off him and sent Cameron Archer clear to put the Blades ahead.