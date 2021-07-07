The Norwegian midfielder is expected to leave Bramall Lane this window although clubs interested in him, including Arsenal, Aston Villa and Napoli, have so far refused to meet United’s £35m valuation of the 23-year-old.

United have so far refused to budge on their valuation of Berge, who became their record signing last January when he signed for £22m from Genk.

And Bent, who played over 50 times for the Blades across two spells, told Transfer Tavern: “I watched Sheffield United against Liverpool two seasons ago and they were absolutely brilliant. They played great football.

“I was a little bit distraught and upset that they went down and the season was so disappointing. A lot of the players, fans and people I have spoken to have said the same thing.

“Berge is their record signing and selling him would be a kick in the gut but they have been relegated.

Former Sheffield United striker Marcus Bent says Everton would be the ideal place for Sander Berge (Peter Powell/Getty)

“Everton would take that sort of player because he is hardworking, fast and got good knowledge of the game. It would be a good signing for Everton but a loss for Sheffield United.”

Berge missed a large chunk of last season after damaging a hamstring against Manchester United in December, but did return before the end of the season – albeit too late to prevent United slipping back into the Championship after two seasons at Premier League level.