Why ex-Sheffield United striker Marcus Bent believes old club Everton should sign Arsenal, Aston Villa target Sander Berge this summer
Marcus Bent, the former Sheffield United striker, has urged another of his former clubs Everton to make a move for the Blades’ midfielder Sander Berge this summer.
The Norwegian midfielder is expected to leave Bramall Lane this window although clubs interested in him, including Arsenal, Aston Villa and Napoli, have so far refused to meet United’s £35m valuation of the 23-year-old.
United have so far refused to budge on their valuation of Berge, who became their record signing last January when he signed for £22m from Genk.
Digest: How boss plans to keep Aaron Ramsdale at Blades amid Arsenal interest; United's big Jack O'Connell injury dilemma
And Bent, who played over 50 times for the Blades across two spells, told Transfer Tavern: “I watched Sheffield United against Liverpool two seasons ago and they were absolutely brilliant. They played great football.
“I was a little bit distraught and upset that they went down and the season was so disappointing. A lot of the players, fans and people I have spoken to have said the same thing.
“Berge is their record signing and selling him would be a kick in the gut but they have been relegated.
How crowd favourite former Blades may face United next season, after 'trials' with crisis club Derby County
“Everton would take that sort of player because he is hardworking, fast and got good knowledge of the game. It would be a good signing for Everton but a loss for Sheffield United.”
Berge missed a large chunk of last season after damaging a hamstring against Manchester United in December, but did return before the end of the season – albeit too late to prevent United slipping back into the Championship after two seasons at Premier League level.