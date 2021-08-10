The Blades, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, are consequently the highest-seeded club in the first round draw, with Fulham and West Brom set to join at the next stage.

And Beech, who will go head-to-head with the new Blades boss Slavisa Jokanović, said: “I have no doubt they will rotate, from whatever squad size they’ve got.

“It would be nice if the clubs could swap bank accounts for 24 hours and we’ll just take the interest. I’d be quite happy with that.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“They’re a massive club, probably the toughest opponent in round one, and it’s something to really look forward to.”

United are looking to bounce back from a 1-0 defeat at home to Birmingham on Saturday evening, in Serbian boss Jokanović’s first competitive charge since replacing Chris Wilder in the summer, while Carlisle drew at home to Colchester United in their weekend opener.

"We’ve got probably the highest seeded club in the cup draw because they’ve just been recently relegated," Beech added.

Carlisle United boss Chris Beech (Stu Forster/Getty Images)

"I have so much respect for them. Chris Wilder did unbelievably for his hometown team, although of course he’s not there any more, but behind the scenes they’ve got great people I know well, like Paul Heckingbottom.