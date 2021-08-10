Why Carlisle United boss Chris Beech is looking forward to playing "massive" Sheffield United in League Cup clash
Chris Beech, the Carlisle United manager, has revealed his respect for “massive club” Sheffield United ahead of tonight’s EFL Cup tie at Bramall Lane.
The Blades, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, are consequently the highest-seeded club in the first round draw, with Fulham and West Brom set to join at the next stage.
And Beech, who will go head-to-head with the new Blades boss Slavisa Jokanović, said: “I have no doubt they will rotate, from whatever squad size they’ve got.
“It would be nice if the clubs could swap bank accounts for 24 hours and we’ll just take the interest. I’d be quite happy with that.
“They’re a massive club, probably the toughest opponent in round one, and it’s something to really look forward to.”
United are looking to bounce back from a 1-0 defeat at home to Birmingham on Saturday evening, in Serbian boss Jokanović’s first competitive charge since replacing Chris Wilder in the summer, while Carlisle drew at home to Colchester United in their weekend opener.
"We’ve got probably the highest seeded club in the cup draw because they’ve just been recently relegated," Beech added.
"I have so much respect for them. Chris Wilder did unbelievably for his hometown team, although of course he’s not there any more, but behind the scenes they’ve got great people I know well, like Paul Heckingbottom.
"From our perspective it’s a great game to look forward to. I'm excited and honoured to be playing a club like that."