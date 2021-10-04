Why Ben Osborn is relishing consistent run of Sheffield United games after reprising Nottingham Forest role

The midfielder, often used as something of a utility man for the Blades since signing from Nottingham Forest, has reinvented himself in recent weeks as a left winger in manager Slavisa Jokanović’s 4-2-3-1 formation, which brought about an upturn of form since the last international break before two successive away defeat stunted the Blades’ recent progress.

Osborn’s energy and commitment has caught the eye since he made the position his own, and he admitted: “I feel like I can offer loads more when I play a bit further forward and it suits my game and energy and pressing.

“It’s been nice to play in the same position for a few games on the bounce.

“I played that position off the left for years at Forest, so I was happy to get the chance. I spoke to the gaffer and told him my thoughts before the last international break, and thankfully he's trusted me in the last few games.

“I just want to add more goals and more assists, and help the team going forward.”

Osborn and his teammates went into the current international break on the back of successive defeats, losing 2-0 at Middlesbrough and 2-1 at Bournemouth in an admittedly much better display.

Ben Osborn of Sheffield United in action against Bournemouth: Paul Terry / Sportimage

“I don't think there was much in the game at Bournemouth,” Osborn added.

“In general play and attacks and getting into the final third. We've been the better team with that in most games recently.