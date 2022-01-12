Why Aidy Boothroyd is so impressed with Sheffield United's academy after starting new role

Boothroyd, formerly of Watford and Coventry, was unveiled at United earlier this week as part of an academy restructure that sees Derek Geary, the club’s popular former defender and U18s coach, promoted to oversee it.

Boothroyd left his role as England U21 boss earlier this summer and said: “I’m delighted to be here. I’ve worked against SU a few times in my career but it's brilliant to be part of a club and a team that's moving forward.

“You’ve got to have three things to have a really good academy. Really good recruitment, which we have and have had over the years with some of the players that have gone on to play for England.

“You need a really good system and programme in place, with good people who all believe in it, and you need a manager that's going to play young players.

“And I think we have all three of those things. In the couple of days I've been here, there's an awful lot of talent looking to burst through and I'm really excited to be a part of that.”

“It's good to be back in club football,” the 50-year-old, who worked with Rhian Brewster and Morgan Gibbs-White during his stint as England U21 boss, added.

“That's what I'm all about really. I loved working with England for the last 7 years but I’m a guy who wants to be out on the grass working with players with that challenge at the end of the week.”