Why Adlène Guedioura is looking forward to proving doubters wrong after full Sheffield United debut

The Algerian international officially signed for the Blades recently, linking up with boss Slavisa Jokanović for the third time after a period training at Shirecliffe.

Guedioura came off the bench in United’s 3-1 win at Hull City on Saturday, before playing 90 minutes against Southampton on Tuesday and impressing supporters with his quality on the ball and his tenacity in the tackle.

The 63-cap Algerian international, who played under Jokanović in their last post at Al-Gharafa SC in Qatar, turns 36 in November and admitted: “I am sure that, with my age and where I have come from last season, some people will have a bit of doubt.

“But I will have the moment in time to show them what I can do and I want to prove to them that I'm here for good things.

“I want to show them and hopefully we can get some successful moments here.

“I believe we put in a great performance [against Southampton] and could have scored more goals.

“There is disappointment to not go through to the next round, but I believe there's some very positive things to take from this game.

Adlene Guedioura of Sheffield United is put under pressure by Nathan Redmond of Southampton (Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

“The lads spoke after the game and we said we enjoyed that game, in the first half as well.