Why Adlène Guedioura believes Sheffield United are on right path under Slavisa Jokanovic

Now 35, the Algerian international has linked up with Jokanović for the third time in their careers, after also working together at Al Gharafa in Qatar until the Serb joined United in the summer.

Guedioura, who made his United debut off the bench at Hull on Saturday, followed it up with his full bow in the EFL Cup at home to Southampton in midweek after signing for the Blades earlier this month.

The midfielder’s signing has further boosted United’s options after their late transfer window business strengthened them considerably, with the signing of Morgan Gibbs-White looking particularly inspired and helping Jokanović’s men turn their form around after a slow start to the Championship season after relegation from the Premier League last season.

Adlene Guedioura of Sheffield United warms up: Darren Staples / Sportimage

And Guedioura said: “The Championship is a long, long season. You have 46 games so even in January, you will never know who is going to go up or who's going to go down, or be in the play-offs.

The start was a bit slow but now we have a good squad of good players and good competition, positive competition. It's going the right way and with the experience of the players and the managers, I believe we're on the right path. Definitely.”