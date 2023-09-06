Football fans are treated to bags of Premier League goals every weekend, but who scored the top tier’s very first in 1992?

Brian Deane wrote his name in Premier League history (Image: Getty Images)

Sheffield United picked up their first point of the Premier League season in a feisty 2-2 draw with fellow early strugglers Everton last weekend and are up and running in the top flight.

30 years ago the Blades began life in the Premier League much quicker with an early victory over Manchester United making history in the league.

The Star relives Sheffield United 's famous scoring of the first-ever Premier League goal.

Who scored the first-ever Premier League goal?

The first-ever Premier League goal was scored by Sheffield United striker Brian Deane.

The Blades talisman netted the opening goal in a fixture against Manchester United on Saturday, August 15 1992. Deane netted early in the match with the first Premier League goal being scored at 3:05 pm.

The striker nodded in past Peter Schmeichel after a long Carl Bradshaw throw-in was nodded back into the box by Denis Irwin. The Blades went on to win that match 2-1 and Deane finished the season as the side's top scorer with 20 goals in all competitions.

What did Brian Deane say about the famous goal?

Giving an interview 30 years on from his famous header making Premier League history, Deane admitted he 'couldn't believe' three decades had passed. He said in an interview with The Star : “In the second half, I scored a penalty and also had a goal disallowed. So I could have ended up with the matchball, which would have been nice!

“We had no idea the Premier League would grow into what it has done, it’s a real monster of a league. It’s the best league in the world, it’s the most covered. It’s changed the face of football in this country.

“It’s really taken off, so I’m glad it was me rather than Alan Shearer or Gary Lineker or Les Ferdinand or Ian Wright. It's me and something I'll always be remembered for, and so that's fantastic.”

The striker went on to speak about his reluctance to talk about the goal for many years of his career and reacting badly when asked about it by a football fan.

He said: “I remember being really rude to someone after they spotted me and said something about the goal. They were trying to be nice, but I was so shy and felt that if someone was trying to be nice to me, they were trying to be nasty. I didn't know how to take people. I felt I was always on my guard and I hated that side of it.

"Has it changed my life? While I was playing I don't think it did, for me it was just another goal. It was only when I finished playing that I really realised what it was.”

Who scored the first Premier League goal of the 2023/24 season?

Erling Haaland bagged a brace in his first match of the season (Image: Getty Images)

It's perhaps no surprise that the first goalscorer of the current Premier League season was Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

The Norweigan talisman had the ball in the back of the net just four minutes into his side's visit to Burnley on Friday, August 11.