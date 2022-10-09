The Blades are one of the best supported teams in the Championship.

Sheffield United fans have been treated to their fair share of good times already this season.

Despite back-to-back defeats, the Blades sit top of the Championship, and will be optimistic about their chances of mounting a promotion push over the remainder of the campaign. At Bramall Lane, things have been going especially well, with Tuesday evening’s 1-0 defeat to QPR representing the club’s first loss on home soil this term.

But how does United’s average home attendance compare to the rest of the division? We’ve taken a look at the latest data from Transfermarkt to find out, as well as bringing together some of this season’s best and most memorable images of supporters from all 24 Championship clubs.

Check out the gallery, counting down the highest gates from 24th to first, below...

24th - Luton Town Stadium: Kenilworth Road Average attendance: 9,698

23rd - Rotherham United Stadium: New York Stadium Average attendance: 9,976

22nd - Blackpool Stadium: Bloomfield Road Average attendance: 11,616

21st - Wigan Athletic Stadium: DW Stadium Average attendance: 11,789