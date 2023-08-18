News you can trust since 1887
Where Sheffield Utd & Sheffield Wednesday rank compared to rivals among largest attendances in UK football

Both Sheffield sides suffered a defeat in their latest fixtures but their fans remain fierce as ever.

By Georgia Goulding
Published 18th Aug 2023, 07:00 BST

Sheffield United got their Premier League campaign underway on Saturday when they hosted Crystal Palace at Bramall Lane. It wasn’t the perfect start to their time back in England’s top flight but the narrow 1-0 win for the away side will have left Paul Heckingbottom with a lot of positives to take moving forward.

Sheffield Wednesday were also dealt a loss during their six-goal thriller against Hull City. Despite taking the lead, the Owls ultimately lost 4-2, meaning they are yet to get a point on the board so far in this Championship season.

Their respective fans still arrived in droves to show their support though and we’ve taken a look at where the United and Wednesday attendances rank in the top 20 across England and Scotland so far.

Attendance: 73,358

1. Manchester United v Wolves

Attendance: 73,358 Photo: Stu Forster

Attendance: 59,984

2. Arsenal v Nottingham Forest

Attendance: 59,984 Photo: David Price

Attendance: 58,772

3. Celtic v Ross County

Attendance: 58,772

Attendance: 52,207

4. Newcastle United v Aston Villa

Attendance: 52,207 Photo: Stu Forster

