News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Sheffield United have one of the best average attendances in the EFL Championship this season.

Where Sheffield United sit in attendance table compared to Sunderland, West Brom, Watford & more - gallery

Bramall Lane has been one of the busiest grounds in the league this season with Blades’ supporters attending in big numbers.

By Martyn Simpson
9 minutes ago

The EFL Championship season has reached the halfway point for most of the 24 clubs and attendances across the division have been steady.

Sheffield United have one of the best average attendances in the division alongside the likes of Sunderland, West Brom and Middlesbrough - according to data gathered by football statistics site Transfermarkt. The Blades’ have had an average home attendance of 28,628 this campaign.

How does that compare to the rest of the EFL Championship clubs? Here are all 24 of them ranked by their average home attendance so far this season from the lowest to highest:

1. Luton Town

Average attendance: 9786

Photo Sales

2. Rotherham United

Average attendance: 10,286

Photo Sales

3. Blackpool

Average attendance: 11,686

Photo Sales

4. Wigan Athletic

Average attendance: 11,772

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
SunderlandWest BromBramall Lane