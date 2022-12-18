Bramall Lane has been one of the busiest grounds in the league this season with Blades’ supporters attending in big numbers.

The EFL Championship season has reached the halfway point for most of the 24 clubs and attendances across the division have been steady.

Sheffield United have one of the best average attendances in the division alongside the likes of Sunderland, West Brom and Middlesbrough - according to data gathered by football statistics site Transfermarkt. The Blades’ have had an average home attendance of 28,628 this campaign.

How does that compare to the rest of the EFL Championship clubs? Here are all 24 of them ranked by their average home attendance so far this season from the lowest to highest:

1. Luton Town Average attendance: 9786 Photo Sales

2. Rotherham United Average attendance: 10,286 Photo Sales

3. Blackpool Average attendance: 11,686 Photo Sales

4. Wigan Athletic Average attendance: 11,772 Photo Sales