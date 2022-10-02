Sheffield United fans have enjoyed a brilliant start to the Championship season.

Sheffield United made it ten Championship matches unbeaten on Saturday as they claimed a point on home turf against Birmingham City.

While the draw ended their run of four successive wins, the Blades still sit top of the league - one point above Norwich.

Fans have flocked to Bramall Lane in their thousands this season and have been rewarded for their support, with United unbeaten at home since their play-off defeat to Nottingham Forest in May.

After another impressive showing in the stands this weekend, we take a look at where the Blades stand in the Championship’s attendance table...

1. Luton Town Capacity: 10,226. Average: 9,802 Photo Sales

2. Rotherham United Capacity: 12,000. Average: 10,203 Photo Sales

3. Blackpool Capacity: 16,220. Average: 11,626 Photo Sales

4. Wigan Athletic Capacity: 25,133. Average: 11,926 Photo Sales