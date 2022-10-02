Where Sheffield United sit in attendance table compared to Middlesbrough & Huddersfield Town - and photos of passionate fans
Sheffield United fans have enjoyed a brilliant start to the Championship season.
Sheffield United made it ten Championship matches unbeaten on Saturday as they claimed a point on home turf against Birmingham City.
While the draw ended their run of four successive wins, the Blades still sit top of the league - one point above Norwich.
Fans have flocked to Bramall Lane in their thousands this season and have been rewarded for their support, with United unbeaten at home since their play-off defeat to Nottingham Forest in May.
After another impressive showing in the stands this weekend, we take a look at where the Blades stand in the Championship’s attendance table...