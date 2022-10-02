News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Where Sheffield United sit in attendance table compared to Middlesbrough & Huddersfield Town - and photos of passionate fans

Sheffield United fans have enjoyed a brilliant start to the Championship season.

By Molly Burke
Sunday, 2nd October 2022, 12:37 pm

Sheffield United made it ten Championship matches unbeaten on Saturday as they claimed a point on home turf against Birmingham City.

While the draw ended their run of four successive wins, the Blades still sit top of the league - one point above Norwich.

Fans have flocked to Bramall Lane in their thousands this season and have been rewarded for their support, with United unbeaten at home since their play-off defeat to Nottingham Forest in May.

After another impressive showing in the stands this weekend, we take a look at where the Blades stand in the Championship’s attendance table...

1. Luton Town

Capacity: 10,226. Average: 9,802

Photo Sales

2. Rotherham United

Capacity: 12,000. Average: 10,203

Photo Sales

3. Blackpool

Capacity: 16,220. Average: 11,626

Photo Sales

4. Wigan Athletic

Capacity: 25,133. Average: 11,926

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6