Sheffield United have lost only one home match in the Championship this season.

Sheffield United claimed a point right at the death yesterday as they played out a 3-3 thriller against Blackpool. Oliver Norwood bagged the 98th minute equaliser at Bramall Lane.

The clash will be hard to top in terms of excitement after four players were sent off, with Wes Foderingham seeing red for the hosts shortly after Norwood’s goal.

The Blades now sit second in the Championship after failing to win any of their last four matches. However, fans have enjoyed some brilliant performances at Bramall Lane this season and have continued to show their support for Paul Heckingbottom’s team.

With over 28,000 supporters continuing to travel to the stadium every weekend, we take a look at how United’s home support compares to their Championship rivals (from lowest to highest)...

1. Rotherham United Capacity: 12,000. Average: 10,105 Photo Sales

2. Blackpool Capacity: 16,220. Average: 11,616 Photo Sales

3. Wigan Athletic Capacity: 25,133. Average: 12,050 Photo Sales

4. Blackburn Rovers Capacity: 31,367. Average: 13,051 Photo Sales