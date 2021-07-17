Where Sheffield United are tipped to finish in the 2021/22 Championship table, compared to Swansea, Nottingham Forest, Derby County and West Brom

A general view of the Sky Bet Championship trophy that Sheffield United will be competing for next season. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
With Fulham and West Brom also dropping from the Premier League last season, the Championship looks as strong and brutal as ever – with new Blades boss Slavisa Jokanovic refusing to entertain talk of his side being favourites for promotion back to the promised land.
“They are the favourites, we are the favourites, I don’t know what people mean by that in sport,” Jokanovic said. “I find it difficult to understand, because we need to play 46 games. Those are what decides.
“France were the favourites [for the European Championships] weren’t they?
The League One play-off winners are 20/1 to be promoted again
“If I believe we are already so good and that things are that easy, that being favourites matters, then maybe I can just go away, take a little rest and then come back to just prepare the team for the first game?