Where Sheffield United are tipped to finish in the 2021/22 Championship table, compared to Swansea, Nottingham Forest, Derby County and West Brom

A general view of the Sky Bet Championship trophy that Sheffield United will be competing for next season. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

With Fulham and West Brom also dropping from the Premier League last season, the Championship looks as strong and brutal as ever – with new Blades boss Slavisa Jokanovic refusing to entertain talk of his side being favourites for promotion back to the promised land.

“They are the favourites, we are the favourites, I don’t know what people mean by that in sport,” Jokanovic said. “I find it difficult to understand, because we need to play 46 games. Those are what decides.

“France were the favourites [for the European Championships] weren’t they?

The League One play-off winners are 20/1 to be promoted again

“If I believe we are already so good and that things are that easy, that being favourites matters, then maybe I can just go away, take a little rest and then come back to just prepare the team for the first game?

“Seriously, in this moment, you can’t talk about favourites.”

United finish their season at home to Fulham on the final day – setting up a potentially mouthwatering clash against a possible promotion contender, and one of Jokanovic’s former clubs.

Fresh from promotion from League One, Louis Reed's Posh are 18/1 to go up again

But where are each second-tier club predicted to finish next season?

Based on the EFL sponsor SkyBet’s odds for 2021/22 Championship promotion, Danny Hall runs through where the odds compilers are predicting each team to finish in reverse order.

Carlos Corberan's Town, fresh from signing Jordan Rhodes from relegated Sheffield Wednesday, are 16/1 to win promotion to the Premier League. So to explain the odds, if you put £10 on you'd lose £10

After surviving on the last day of the season, the Rams are 16/1 to be promoted in 2021/22

Back at the Ricoh Arena, City are 16/1 with SkyBet to be promoted

Can former Wednesday man Nigel Pearson take City up? SkyBet price them 16/1, too

They survived comfortably last time around - can they repeat the trick? They're 14/1 with SkyBet to be promoted

North End are priced at 12/1 with SkyBet to win promotion and would surely rely on Ched Evans to have a chance of doing so...

Pulled away from relegation trouble under Lee Bowyer last season and the bookies price them at 12/1 to go up

Fresh from promotion from League One last season, Hull are 11/1 to repeat the feat from the Championship

With George Long in their ranks, Millwall are 8/1 to win promotion next season

No Rhys Norrington-Davies for Stoke this time around, and they're 15/2 to be promoted without him

Rovers are currently 7/1 to go up next season

QPR are 13/2 to be promoted

The Royals are 6/1 to go up next season

Forest have been backed into 5/2 to win promotion next season

The evergreen Neil Warnock will be looking for another promotion next season - Boro are 5/1 as things stand

They will have enjoyed seeing Swansea lose in the play-off final - and are 5/1 to go one better themselves next season

The Reds were a revelation last season, reaching the play-offs, and are 5/1 to reach the promised land next season

Will the Wembley defeat make or break them? It could go either way. As it stands, the Swans are 9/2 to go one better next season

Another team who suffered play-off heartbreak, David Brooks and his Cherries teammates are 10/3 to go up

The Jokanovic effect? United are 9/4 to be promoted and 7/1 to win the title, which would be the Serb manager's third promotion from this level with three different clubs

With former Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael at the helm, the Baggies are 2/1 second favourites to bounce straight back into the Premier League