Where Sheffield United are tipped to finish in the 2021/22 Championship compared to Swansea, Nottingham Forest and Derby County

With Fulham and West Brom also dropping from the Premier League last season, the Championship looks as strong and brutal as ever – with new Blades boss Slavisa Jokanovic refusing to entertain talk of his side being favourites for promotion back to the promised land.

“They are the favourites, we are the favourites, I don’t know what people mean by that in sport,” Jokanovic said. “I find it difficult to understand, because we need to play 46 games. Those are what decides.

“France were the favourites [for the European Championships] weren’t they?

“If I believe we are already so good and that things are that easy, that being favourites matters, then maybe I can just go away, take a little rest and then come back to just prepare the team for the first game?

“Seriously, in this moment, you can’t talk about favourites.”

United finish their season at home to Fulham on the final day – setting up a potentially mouthwatering clash against a possible promotion contender, and one of Jokanovic’s former clubs.

But where are each second-tier club predicted to finish next season?

Based on the EFL sponsor SkyBet’s odds for 2021/22 Championship promotion, Danny Hall runs through where the odds compilers are predicting each team to finish in reverse order.

1. Blackpool The League One play-off winners are 20/1 to be promoted again

2. Peterborough United Fresh from promotion from League One, Louis Reed's Posh are 18/1 to go up again

3. Huddersfield Town Carlos Corberan's Town, fresh from signing Jordan Rhodes from relegated Sheffield Wednesday, are 16/1 to win promotion to the Premier League. So to explain the odds, if you put £10 on you'd lose £10

4. Derby County After surviving on the last day of the season, the Rams are 16/1 to be promoted in 2021/22