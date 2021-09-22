A general view of the Sky Bet Championship trophy that Sheffield United are competing for this season. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Where Sheffield United are tipped to finish in Championship after recent resurgence, compared with Swansea, Nottingham Forest and Derby County

After taking seven points from nine against Peterborough, Preston and Hull, Sheffield United’s promotion prospects certainly look a lot rosier than they did before the international break.

By Danny Hall
Wednesday, 22nd September 2021, 11:31 am

The Blades are still 15th in the Championship table ahead of this weekend’s clash with Derby County, but there are at least promising signs that things are starting to click under new boss Slavisa Jokanovic.

Their below-par start has seen the Blades’ chances of an instant return to the Premier League slip, according to the bookmakers’ odds. The Blades began the season as third favourites to be promoted, behind fellow relegated sides Fulham and West Brom.

Jokanovic says there is still plenty more to come from his side.

“If we want to fight for the target, we need to grow up. We made some positive steps but it’s not enough,” the Serb admitted after Saturday’s win at Hull, courtesy of Billy Sharp’s opener and a brace of headers from John Egan.

“It’s important for us to make things even better.

“We cannot stop and think that we are in a good moment. We still need to fix some defensive problems.”

So, how do the bookies see the promotion race playing out? Based on the EFL sponsor SkyBet’s odds for 2021/22 Championship promotion, we run through where the odds compilers are predicting each team to finish, in reverse order…

(All odds correct at time of writing)

1. Derby County

With a points deduction looming large, the Rams are 1,000-1 to be promoted this season with SkyBet...

Photo: Alex Pantling

2. Reading

Another side who may yet be hit with a deduction, the Royals are 100/1 to go up this season

Photo: Stephen Pond

3. Peterborough United

Beaten 6-2 by the Blades at Bramall Lane, Posh are 80/1 to be promoted

Photo: Alex Pantling

4. Nottingham Forest

A poor start cost Chris Hughton his job at the City Ground - SkyBet make Forest 80/1 to win promotion under Steve Cooper

Photo: Julian Finney

