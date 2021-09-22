Where Sheffield United are tipped to finish in Championship after recent resurgence, compared with Swansea, Nottingham Forest and Derby County

The Blades are still 15th in the Championship table ahead of this weekend’s clash with Derby County, but there are at least promising signs that things are starting to click under new boss Slavisa Jokanovic.

Their below-par start has seen the Blades’ chances of an instant return to the Premier League slip, according to the bookmakers’ odds. The Blades began the season as third favourites to be promoted, behind fellow relegated sides Fulham and West Brom.

Jokanovic says there is still plenty more to come from his side.

“If we want to fight for the target, we need to grow up. We made some positive steps but it’s not enough,” the Serb admitted after Saturday’s win at Hull, courtesy of Billy Sharp’s opener and a brace of headers from John Egan.

“It’s important for us to make things even better.

“We cannot stop and think that we are in a good moment. We still need to fix some defensive problems.”

So, how do the bookies see the promotion race playing out? Based on the EFL sponsor SkyBet’s odds for 2021/22 Championship promotion, we run through where the odds compilers are predicting each team to finish, in reverse order…

(All odds correct at time of writing)

1. Derby County With a points deduction looming large, the Rams are 1,000-1 to be promoted this season with SkyBet... Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

2. Reading Another side who may yet be hit with a deduction, the Royals are 100/1 to go up this season Photo: Stephen Pond Photo Sales

3. Peterborough United Beaten 6-2 by the Blades at Bramall Lane, Posh are 80/1 to be promoted Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

4. Nottingham Forest A poor start cost Chris Hughton his job at the City Ground - SkyBet make Forest 80/1 to win promotion under Steve Cooper Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales