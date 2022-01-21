The Blades will be eager to make a late bid for promotion.

Sheffield United head into the second half of their Championship campaign knowing that they have plenty of ground to make up on the teams above them.

Paul Heckingbottom’s men currently sit 12th in the table, nine points off the play-off places, but won’t have given up hope of mounting a late charge for the top six just yet.

If the Blades are to crash that particular party, however, they will have to show better form than they have in their last two outings, with United taking just one point from the last six available.

But how likely are Heckingbottom’s side to make it into the play-offs, and how will the rest of the season pan out for them?

We took a look at FiveThirtyEight’s predicted final standings for this year’s Championship to see where the Blades are expected to finish, and to find out who is most likely to win the race for promotion.

Check out the table below...

1. Fulham - 94 pts Current position: 1st Predicted goal difference: +67 Likelihood of promotion: 95%

2. Bournemouth - 83 pts Current position: 2nd Predicted goal difference: +30 Likelihood of promotion: 59%

3. Blackburn Rovers - 76 pts Current position: 3rd Predicted goal difference: +16 Likelihood of play-offs: 54%

4. West Brom - 75pts Current position: 5th Predicted goal difference: +19 Likelihood of play-offs: 51%